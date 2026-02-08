Cult British musician to play Penguin Club

British musician John Otway will play the Penguin Club in Oamaru next month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Cult British musician John Otway, who once appeared on the comedy sitcom The Young Ones, will be coming to Oamaru as part of his New Zealand tour next month.

At 73 the cult rocker, who emerged after his 1977 hit Really Free during the 1970s punk era, is known for his eccentric performances, a dedicated fanbase and self-deprecating humour.

In 1984, his trademark surreal humour landed him a musical appearance on the classic British TV show The Young Ones.

His career has spanned over five decades and more than 5000 live gigs.

Otway said he is looking forward to getting back to New Zealand with his band.

The rock ’n’ roll survivor describes himself as ‘‘a micro-star, stellar, but only just’’.

‘‘It’s been a fun journey after spending nearly a decade trying to get a second hit, a spot of reality kicked in when my career hit its nadir and I wrote a self-effacing autobiography which the publisher’s titled Rock and Roll’s Greatest Failure — it was a turning point.’’

The book led to the Netflix documentary of the same name which chronicles the ups and downs of his musical career after which he gained a ‘‘sizable cult following’’, he said.

Otway has no plans on slowing down.

‘‘I’m afraid I haven’t given up on global stardom — so other interests and hobbies are taking a back seat while I concentrate on those goals whilst I still can.’’

His gig at the Penguin Club in Oamaru on March 26 would be his 5360th show, he said.