Invercargill residents warned not to approach wanted man

Scott Southwood. Photo: NZ Polcie

A wanted man on the run from police may be in Invercargill and police are warning he should not be approached.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Scott James Southwood, who has a warrant to arrest and is wanted by police.

"It is believed he may have links in the Invercargill, Greymouth and Nelson areas," police said in a statement.

"If you see Southwood please do not approach him and instead call police on 111 immediately with as much information as safely possible."

- Allied Media