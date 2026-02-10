One airlifted from Te Anau boat grounding

Southern Lakes Helicopters performs a search and rescue operation in this file photo. Photo: Supplied

The occupant of a boat which ran aground in Lake Te Anau was helicoptered to shore early this morning.

The 4.3m vessel ran aground in the South Fiord of the lake, Environment Southland said in a statement.

"A Southern Lakes Helicopter responded at 5.45am this morning, airlifting the sole occupant to Te Anau."

There was no report of any fuel spill or risk that the vessel posed a navigation safety hazard.

"Our harbourmaster team has commenced an investigation and will continue to monitor and support the response," the statement said.

The boat owner was liaising with their insurance company over the vessel's removal.

- Allied Media