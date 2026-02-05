Boat ramp partial refund possible

Annual Bluff boat ramp subscriptions users may be receiving a surprise partial refund or subscription extension.

At a Bluff Community Board meeting last Wednesday, board members agreed with a public presentation from Bluff resident Garry Woodgate, that annual subscribers should not have to pay for the period the ramp was too damaged to be used after October’s wind event.

Mr Woodgate said the Invercargill City Council granted him a refund for the period but suggested it would be fair if all subscribers received a similar courtesy.

He had been advised by the council it would only be issuing refunds on a case-by-case basis to those who applied.

‘‘Then I said, well, if you don’t give it to everybody, I consider that to be basically theft.’’

Bluff Community Board chairman Ray Fife and Invercargill Deputy Mayor Grant Dermody both agreed Mr Woodgate had presented a fair and reasonable request.

Mr Woodgate left the meeting immediately after his presentation.

Bluff Yacht Club commodore James Quaid said the club, which gifted the ramp to the city, used to charge users a much smaller annual fee.

‘‘The club gifted the project team the ramp on the basis we wouldn’t be charged for it ... it was always a handshake agreement from back in the day.’’

The club was still figuring out how to launch boats for learn-to-sail classes without being penalised by the new on-site registration plate scanner, which charged unregistered or casual users a $25 per-launch fee — a bill needed to be paid within seven days before an additional breach fee of $35 was issued.

‘‘We are in limbo waiting for a response from council.’’

Annual subscriptions could register up to three number plates, but the club frequently had multiple vehicles launching yachts, he said.

Invercargill City Council Group Manager Community Spaces and Places Rex Capil said damage to the western pontoon during October’s storm event was fully repaired by December 11, and further minor damage caused by strong winds this month was repaired within one day. A claim for the cost of the repairs was being assessed by the council’s insurance.

‘‘The boat ramp was not fully closed while either of these repairs were completed and one partial refund has been agreed due to the reduced access.’’

The council, which took control of the Bluff Boat Ramp in 2019, committed to upgrading the facility as part of the 2021-2031 Long-term Plan.

Two new pontoons and a jetty were opened in 2024, and he expected a new toilet block and fish processing area to be completed soon.

Annual ramp maintenance costs were forecast at $70,000 per year.

User fees were introduced last year.

- Toni McDonald