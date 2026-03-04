Teretonga Park motor race season to end with a bang

Alex Little of Lower Hutt (Freightliner Century) leads Connor Etting of Auckland (Volvo NH) on his way to winning the Mobil Delvac 1 Trophy for the sixth time during Round 3 of the NAPA Auto Parts NZ Super Truck Championship supported by Kings House Removals at Southern Thunder at Teretonga Park in Invercargill last year. PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

The 2025/2026 motor racing season at Teretonga Park in Invercargill will end with a bang next weekend when the Southland Sports Car Club host one of their most popular events of the season — Southern Thunder.

Southern Thunder features two big drawcards with the NAPA Auto Parts NZ Super Trucks supported by Kings House Removals and the Allied 24/7 Fuel Mainland Muscle Cars leading the bill.

The Super Truck field fight it out for the Mobil Delvac 1 Trophy each year and for most of the last few years it has been the property of Alex Little of Lower Hutt. Little has won the trophy six times, his run of success only interrupted in 2024 when Dave West of Pukekohe took the trophy.

Expect to see some exciting machinery in the Allied 24/7 Fuel Mainland Muscle Cars with cars such as Mustang’s, Monaro’s, Camaro’s, Torana’s, Falcon’s and Commodore’s plus other such machinery on the grid.

Formula First is an interesting addition to the programme this year. Previously known as Formula Vee, this is the first appearance of the class at Teretonga Park since March 1996.

Many of New Zealand’s best drivers have started out in the class — Scott Dixon was the 1993/94 champion and drivers such as Shane Van Gisbergen and Liam Lawson have also raced in Formula First.

Add in other classes such as Pre 78 Saloons and the Noel McIntyre Drainage Club Saloons and a great weekend of racing is in store.

Pre-sale tickets available now from E Hayes & Sons, Dee Street, Invercargill and Harrison Supplies, Mersey Street, Gore.

Pre-sale tickets are $40 per adult for a weekend pass plus any applicable charges (includes Friday 13 March) while children 14 and under accompanied by an adult are free.

Weekend passes at the gate are $50 and day only passes will be available for purchase from the gate for $30 for each day.