Vandervis walks out after refusing to apologise

Dunedin councillor Lee Vandervis has got up and left a city council meeting.

The Dunedin City Council was discussing budgets for the 2026-27 draft annual plan this morning.

Crs Andrew Simms and Russell Lund had made speeches saying they would vote against accepting the chief executive's overview.

Cr Lee Vandervis packs up his things before leaving. Looking on is Cr Brent Weatherall IMAGE: YOU/TUBE

Cr Vandervis said the pair were by far the most successful business people on the council.

Mayor Sophie Barker asked him to withdraw the comment and apologise.

Rather than do so, Cr Vandervis left the meeting.

There had moments earlier been a point of order from Cr Christine Garey objecting to Cr Vandervis describing the Peninsula Connection project as a "nice to have".

Cr Garey said it was a safety project.

The mayor upheld her point of order.

Council staff have signalled a rates increase of 10.5% could be coming for Dunedin residents. Spending levels are being discussed by councillors before the draft annual plan is approved for public consultation.

Cr Lund described the budget as trimming around the edges.

"We're not going far enough," he said.

Cr Simms said not enough work had gone into finding savings.

"I cannot support this budget and I'm distraught by some of the commentary around it."