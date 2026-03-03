Candidates take aim at 10.5% rates increase

South Dunedin requires urgent action to deal with flooding risks, ​​​​​​​DCC by-election candidate Jo Galer says. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Dunedin City Council by-election candidates are not impressed by the possibility of a 10.5% rates rise.

Councillors are due to discuss proposed spending levels this week and Jo Galer was one candidate who had a message for them.

They had agreed on the campaign trail rates were unaffordable and South Dunedin required urgent action to deal with the flooding risks, she said.

‘‘Those same councillors need to stand by their promises now,’’ Ms Galer said.

‘‘A rates rise of 10.5 % proposed by DCC staff shows no understanding of public sentiment.

‘‘It adds insult to injury, especially for people in South Dunedin with sewage in their homes harming their health and safety.’’

She wanted the council to act as if the government had already brought in a cap on rates rises, instead of waiting for the 2027-37 long-term plan process to meet the challenges.

Bill Acklin agreed 10.5% was too high.

‘‘I support reducing operational expenditure every way possible,’’ he said.

Mr Acklin said any money committed outside the ‘‘must do’’ category needed to have strong economic returns, such as festivals and events, which attracted visitors and new money into the city.

‘‘Maintenance of our assets is definitely priority number one, and along with that comes mandatory costs which cannot be ignored,’’ he said.

‘‘However, certain new infrastructure can be delayed, as was discussed at length by the council at last year’s long-term plan deliberations.

‘‘Unfortunately, the majority of councillors didn’t see it that way.’’

Lync Aronson said if the council immediately embarked on essential spending only, a lower rates increase was achievable.

‘‘But that requires discipline.

‘‘Every dollar must be focused on core services like water, transport, parks, community halls and libraries and nothing else.

‘‘Like any household right now, the council needs to cut its cloth differently,’’ he said.

Richard Knights pointed out the proposed 10.5% was lower than the 10.9% that had been signalled within the 2025-34 long-term plan for 2026-27.

‘‘It's very easy to campaign on the promise of keeping rates increases low, but many, once elected, realise quickly that the reality of delivering that is actually very difficult,’’ he said.

The government’s water reforms were a key factor in rates rises.

Garreth Ottley said 10.5% was a tough number for anyone trying to keep their household budget together.

‘‘I get that costs are going up - power, pipes, roading - and the stadium needs attention.

‘‘But asking families to wear another big hike while South Dunedin homes are still flooding with sewage? That stings.’’

Conrad Stedman said rates should not be rising faster than inflation year after year.

‘‘If they are, something in the system is broken and it is our job to fix that, not just pass the cost on.’’

Mr Stedman said slowing or staging capital works could be appropriate and the merits of some projects might need to be questioned.

‘‘Before asking households to pay more, Dunedin City Council must show it is doing everything possible to control costs and prioritise spending.’’

Pamela Taylor said the existing spending levels at the council were unsustainable and many families were already stretched financially.

Lianna MacFarlane said people feared having to sell their homes.

‘‘Nice-to-haves’’ such as the proposed Smooth Hill landfill ‘‘must be binned permanently’’, she said.

Ange McErlane said the public needed to understand what it was getting for its money.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz