Princes St site development pushed back to November

Requirements for construction to start at 380-392 Princes St, Dunedin has been pushed to November. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A central Dunedin development has been given another nine months to start work by the city council, two years after derelict heritage buildings were demolished to make way for it.

Construction of new buildings at 380-392 Princes St, neighbouring the historic Empire Hotel, must begin by November, under a varied consent approved by the Dunedin City Council.

A group of derelict and dangerous Princes and Stafford Sts buildings were demolished over the summer of 2023/2024, following a failed 15-year fight by heritage supporters to preserve the historic facades.

Some form of residential accommodation development has been indicated for the site - apartments, hotels and motels had been considered.

A consent issued in 2023 to Totara-Dunedin Properties Ltd required construction of replacement buildings to begin within two years of February 23, 2024 - last Monday - and if this could not be achieved, a public ‘‘pocket park’’ must be created, to remain at the site until redevelopment began.

However, a non-notified variation to the company’s resource consent, approved by the Dunedin City Council late last year, pushes that date to November 23 this year.

A report to the council’s senior planner said Totara-Dunedin Properties Ltd had concept plans for a new development but was finalising the commercial aspects.

‘‘[It] does not anticipate that construction will have commenced by early 2026.

‘‘Rather than construct a pocket park which is likely to be removed again in a relatively short period, the applicant has requested an extension of the two-year period by nine months, giving a date of November 23, 2026.’’

Totara-Dunedin Properties Ltd owned the properties at 380-394 Princes St and 11 Stafford St.

Some of the buildings had been in poor condition for years and dangerous building notices were applied at part of the site.

The council granted consent for their demolition in May 2023, which was carried out by Scope Group from October through to February 2024.

In February last year, the council approved resource consent for two vehicle crossings on the Princes St footpath in front of the site, although the consent could not be actioned until a resource consent for a redevelopment project was issued.

At the time, the applicant was exploring different development options, its preferred being a ‘‘comprehensive commercial residential accommodation development’’, the application said.

