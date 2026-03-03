Hart keen for Joseph to coach All Blacks

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Former All Blacks coach John Hart has endorsed Jamie Joseph to get the big gig.

While Hart believes both Joseph and Dave Rennie are strong options to replace the sacked Scott Robertson, he is eager to see the Highlanders coach given a chance.

‘‘I think New Zealand’s got two great candidates, actually,’’ Hart told the Otago Daily Times.

‘‘I honestly do think they’re both very good candidates.

‘‘From a succession point of view, I would like to see Jamie get it.

‘‘He’s been in New Zealand, he coached the New Zealand XV, and he’s done everything that I think he needed to do.

‘‘And that’s not against Dave Rennie. I think he’s a fantastic coach.’’

John Hart. Photo: Getty Images

Hart has been a long-serving director of the Blues and recalled leading the charge to get Rennie to coach the northern club.

‘‘I have huge respect for Dave. But I just think in terms of succession, Jamie deserves it, and I’m sure he can put a great team together.’’

The high point of Hart’s tenure - 1996 to 1999 - was guiding the All Blacks to a first series victory in South Africa in 1996.

He had been an assistant coach with the World Cup-winning team of 1987, and he and Alex ‘‘Grizz’’ Wyllie were uncomfortable co-coaches in a poor World Cup campaign in 1991.

That experience helped Hart give a quick answer when asked if New Zealand Rugby should consider offering Joseph and Rennie a chance to work together.

‘‘You can’t force them.

‘‘I was forced to go to the 1991 World Cup with Alex Wyllie as a co-coach.

‘‘I have the deepest respect for Alex but we were different coaches, and to make us co-coaches was a mistake.

‘‘I think you need to have clarity of roles, and when you force people together, you give away clarity.’’