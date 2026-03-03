Radiology services become available in town

Health Action Wānaka spokeswoman Monique Mayze. Photo: supplied

New publicly funded X-ray and ultrasound services for Wānaka will put an end to significant additional time and money locals spend on healthcare, advocates say.

Health Minister Simeon Brown announced the new services available in the town yesterday.

Health Action Wānaka spokeswoman Monique Mayze said this was something the advocacy group had campaigned for over the past 12 months.

‘‘It’s fantastic news that our community will finally have access to local publicly funded radiology services,’’ Ms Mayze said .

Access to publicly funded X-rays and ultrasound in Wānaka was one of the three quick wins the group presented to Mr Brown at a meeting in Auckland in July last year, she said.

‘‘We specifically requested that contracts be established with one or both of Wānaka’s local radiology providers to deliver these services locally.

‘‘It’s encouraging to see that community feedback has been heard.‘‘

Health Action’s community research had shown many people shared the significant time and cost involved in travelling out of town for basic imaging such as X-rays and ultrasound.

For some people this meant taking time off work or arranging childcare and facing additional financial pressure.

‘‘Making these publicly funded services available locally will also make a meaningful difference for our local clinicians,’’ she said.

In a statement yesterday Mr Brown said until now, patients in Wānaka who were referred by their GP or primary care provider for a funded X-ray or ultrasound had not been able to receive those services locally.

‘‘That has meant travelling outside of Wānaka for routine diagnostic tests, adding time, cost and stress for patients and their families.

‘‘From today, GPs and other primary care providers can refer patients for funded imaging right here in Wānaka.

‘‘This will help people access the tests they need more quickly and begin treatment sooner.’’

The new service was expected to provide around 1400 X-rays and 1500 ultrasounds over the next 18 months, significantly expanding access to essential diagnostic testing across the region.

Mr Brown said the additional service had been delivered through ‘‘outsourcing arrangements’’ that increased the local capacity and made better use of available services.

Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey said the new service directly responded to feedback gathered during last year’s 13 Rural Health Roadshows. One was held in Wanaka in the middle of last year.

‘‘At the Wānaka roadshow, the community made it clear that access to diagnostic tests was a major barrier to care,’’ Mr Doocey said.

‘‘People living in Central Otago deserve timely, quality healthcare close to home.

‘‘Changes like this reduce unnecessary travel and ensure patients can access reliable services in their own community.

‘‘Where you live shouldn’t determine how quickly you can access the care you need. We are focused on practical solutions that strengthen rural health services and improve access for New Zealanders across the country.’’

Waitaki MP Miles Anderson welcomed the news.

‘‘I am absolutely thrilled to see these services available locally as it is something I have been pushing hard for.

‘‘This announcement means hundreds of diagnostic appointments per month over the next year and a-half can now happen in Wānaka.

‘‘Reducing the extra logistical and cost burden for people requiring these health services is a major step forward and demonstrates our government’s work to increase publicly funded healthcare closer to home.’’

