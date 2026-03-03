By-election to be contested by 14

Dr Angus Mackay. Photo: ODT files

A field of 14 candidates will contest the Dunedin City Council by-election to pursue the seat left open by the death of councillor and former mayor Jules Radich.

Nominations closed yesterday and the list included three people who had not previously announced their candidacy - Angus Mackay, Ange McErlane and Gordon Dickson.

A 14th councillor is needed at the table after Mr Radich died on January 4.

Dr Mackay described himself as progressive, proactive and persistent.

When he came to Dunedin in 2011, he was puzzled by the city not making the most of its waterfront and wondered where the cafes were.

A proposal came together, but stalled amid the economic headwinds of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Mackay hoped the waterfront issue could be revisited, including a proposed bridge.

‘‘The whole thing would be transformative for Dunedin,’’ he said.

He also wanted the council to look at reversing the introduction of Sunday paid parking in the central city.

‘‘I think retail would suffer when it's a really good day for people to come and shop.’’

Ange McErlane. Photo: supplied

Ms McErlane pointed to her experience of having worked at the council and lately being on the West Harbour Community Board.

If she were to win the council seat, a by-election would be triggered for the community board.

Ms McErlane said this was a shame, but it might also provide somebody else with an opportunity to get involved.

Infrastructure needed to be in sound shape and also delivered at the right pace, she said.

‘‘I’ve worked in the infrastructure area, which are big-ticket items, where it’s important to get it right, but the cost of that can be daunting.’’

Mr Dickson’s nomination form said he lived outside of the Dunedin City Council area.

The by-election field includes a series of former city councillors.

They are Conrad Stedman, Bill Acklin, Carmen Houlahan, Andrew Whiley and Aaron Hawkins, who was also the city’s mayor from 2019 to 2022.

Other candidates are Jo Galer, Lync Aronson, Garreth Ottley, Richard Knights, Pamela Taylor and Lianna MacFarlane.

Voters are due to get their voting papers in the mail from April 10 and the polls close on May 12.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz