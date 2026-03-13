Petrol pumps run dry amid panic buying

Photo: Nick Monro / RNZ

Extra demand on Gull's discount day has left some of its petrol stations running low on fuel.

Gull said 3 percent of its sites had not been able to meet the extra demand from customers when it cut prices on its regular Thursday promotion.

Commenters online said Onehunga's Gull was out of 95 and media reported that Greville Road, Henderson, Torbay, Takanini and Takapuna were also out of at least one sort of fuel.

"Sites that sold through yesterday, have, or are currently being refuelled for Gull's customers by our logistics' provider," a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, in Palmerston North, two pumps ran dry at supermarkets due to high consumer demand.

AA spokesperson Terry Collins said the wider fuel network ran on a "just in time" basis and any extra demand from people panic buying would put stress on the system.

He said those stations would have a wait until the next delivery arrived.

Ongoing disruption in the Middle East, and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, have pushed up oil prices as well as fears about its continued supply internationally.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said as of March 8, the country had 32.8 days' worth of petrol in the country and 25.2 on the water. It also had 27.6 in the country of diesel and 22.3 on the water.

It said most oil companies had reported no supply chain issues.

At Z, a spokesperson said it was experiencing demand in some areas but the impacts on its ability to supply customers were "minimal".

"Our teams are working as quickly and safely as possible to move fuel through our network. This is about getting fuel to the right places to meet demand, at this stage, there is no shortage of fuel overall."

A Foodstuffs spokesperson said there was no issue with fuel supplies at its sites - New World and Pak'n Save supermarkets - and it was continuing to receive its normal scheduled deliveries.

"What we've seen is a short-term spike in demand, with more people filling up than usual, which can occasionally mean a grade sells out before the next delivery arrives," the spokesperson said.

"This unusually high demand resulted in New World Pioneer briefly running out of diesel and 91 grade yesterday, while Pak'n Save Palmerston North briefly ran out of diesel, but supply has since been replenished.

"Both sites are open 24-7 and will continue receiving daily deliveries over the weekend."

Both sites sold more than 3000 litres of diesel than on the same day the previous week. At Pak'n Save Palmerston North, Thursdays were traditionally its busiest day for fuel.

The spokesperson said the company is working with two of New Zealand's largest fuel providers, BP and Z Energy, and is staying in close contact with them as events in the Middle East unfold.

"Our logistics network has contingency planning in place, but at this stage, it's business as usual," they said.

"We've also been investing in alternative options, including electric trucks and trailers, to strengthen the long-term resilience of our supply chain."

Last Friday, Gaspy said the average price of 91 was about $2.66 - falling to about $2.60 after the impact of the previous day's discounts worked out of the system. This Friday, it had reached $2.90.

Anyone stockpiling petrol in their homes may need to check the implications for their insurance policies.

A petrol tanker arrived to refuel pumps at Torbay Gull station. Photo: Nick Monro / RNZ

A spokesperson or the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman said it would present a fire hazard and a risk to property. "Insurers would likely not be comfortable with it."

Officials from Nicola Willis' office said they had spoken to Gull.

"Gull has advised that the shortages were a result of strong demand in response to the discounts it offered and that it is working to replenish stocks in regions with high demand," they said in a statement.

"Gull confirmed it does not have any issues with incoming supply.".