New Christchurch stadium opens doors to public

One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha. Photo: CCC

The gates at the new $683 million Christchurch stadium will be opened up to 15,000 members of the public for a free community open day on May 2.

One New Zealand Stadium's Community Open Day will run from 10am to 4pm, giving residents their first chance to explore the new 30,000 multi-use arena following the Super Rugby Pacific Super Round from April 24-26.

Venues Ōtautahi chief executive Caroline Harvie-Teare said: "We know this place means so much to so many people, so we want as many members of the community as possible to walk through the gates and experience first-hand this remarkable facility."

Christchurch City Council’s Te Kaha project delivery team has worked with BESIX Watpac to build the fully covered arena.

The construction started four years ago in April 2022 and will be finished on time and within budget next month.

It has already been booked for several concerts.

Six60 and Synthony will play the first live music set at the new stadium on May 16, while popstar Robbie Williams will bring his BRITPOP World Tour to the stadium on November 28 and US rock band the Foo Fighters will perform on January 19 next year.

The stadium will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, May 2. Photo: CCC

At the open day on May 2, visitors will be able to walk through the concourse, explore the seating bowl, check out the big screens and stadium acoustics, and buy food from several vendors.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger encouraged people to head along.

"This is an opportunity for people to experience the stadium and feel an immense sense of pride that this incredible piece of infrastructure belongs to our city.

"Cantabrians have had to wait a long time for a world-class stadium and One NZ Stadium will certainly be worth the wait."

The stadium has already proven its pulling power. All 30,000 tickets for the All Blacks’ July 4 test against France sold out in just four hours on Wednesday, while British pop star Robbie Williams announced he would “christen” the venue as the first international music act on November 28.

Some food vendors will be operating at the stadium open day. Photo: CCC

Harvie-Teare said over the next 40 days the venue has a packed schedule of load-in, training and load-testing activities to ensure the opening runs smoothly.

The schedule also includes a series of test events targeted to specific areas of the stadium.

Harvie-Teare is confident it will be ready when the gates open for the first time.

"There has been a huge amount of planning and a strong testing period which will help us optimise the way we operate prior to the opening week, but we are also ready to be nimble and adjust across those first events to maximise the stadium experience for our guests.

Harvie-Teare said the stadium’s calendar is filling up fast with another international concert announcement imminent.

"One NZ Stadium hasn’t opened its doors yet but has more major entertainment content announced than any other Stadium in the country.

"With plenty more in the pipeline and the clear demand for this outstanding venue we are confident this momentum will continue long into the future."

The stadium open day will also feature on the Open Christchurch schedule. annual festival of architectural excellence, programme.

Said Te Pūtahi Director Jessica Halliday: "We're thrilled that the One New Zealand Stadium will be part of Open Christchurch, celebrating the architecture, designers and engineering of this significant landmark for the city."-Allied Media