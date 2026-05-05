Chairman quits after review

Craig Stobo. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Financial Markets Authority chairman Craig Stobo has resigned after an independent review found his public commentary failed to meet the standards of political neutrality expected of the head of an independent regulator.

Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Cameron Brewer accepted Mr Stobo's resignation following the completion of a review into his conduct, led by Wendy Aldred KC.

His public submission and remarks on the Treaty Principles Bill were found to be ‘‘laudatory’’ of the government, critical of the Opposition and in breach of public service requirements to be impartial.

The review cleared Mr Stobo, who also has strong ties to Otago and attended Waitaki Boys' High School in Oamaru and the University of Otago, of allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a former staff member and of misuse of FMA travel, but found shortcomings in how he managed conflicts of interest and, critically, in his public political commentary.

His website states he is the Waitaki Boys’ High School Foundation chairman and an adviser to the University of Otago Business School. — RNZ/Allied Media