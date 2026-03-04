Southlanders win hockey masters gold

Invercargill friends (back row, third from left) Dave Balfour and Malcolm Brown (back row, second from right) were members of the Canterbury mens 70 plus that won gold medals at the New Zealand Hockey masters tournament last week.

Two Southlanders have won gold medals at the New Zealand Hockey masters tournament.

Malcolm Brown and Dave Balfour, both 71, played for Canterbury in the 70 plus age group.

One hundred and twelve teams entered the tournament from the 35 plus age group up to 70 plus which was hosted by the North Harbour Hockey Association.

Brown said there were six teams in the age group and the team played daily which was a demanding schedule.

‘‘Our bodies aren’t built for five games in a row.’’

The Canterbury team had three wins, a draw and a loss but managed to earn a final spot ahead of the Kaimais team which had beaten them 2 to 1.

The formula to make the final required Canterbury to beat Auckland by seven goals and for Kaimais to beat North Harbour.

Canterbury won 8 to 1 against Auckland and Kaimais drew against North Harbour.

In the goal diffential equation for goals scored for and against, Canterbury were one goal ahead of Kaimais to earn a finals berth against Nelson.

They had a nil-all draw against Nelson earlier in the week.

‘‘We played the unbeaten Nelson, who thrashed everybody except us, and we had the better of the game and we got the 2-1 win.’’

He had played for Canterbury since 2019, when Balfour suggested he join the team.

The rest of the players who were not from Canterbury were from Australia and the West Coast.

‘‘When you get into the over 70s, you don’t have a lot of choices, so you spread your net quite wide to fill in your side.’’

The men who played golf together a couple of times a week were enjoying their hockey, they said.

Brown said he would continue as long as he could.

‘‘When I can’t, I’ll turn my toes up and that’ll be it.’’

Balfour said hockey was one way to keep active.

‘‘You’ve got to do something to keep yourself moving, don’t you?’’

Playing hockey also meant he had to train.

‘‘If you don’t have some aim at the end of the day, I guess you just don’t do it, do you?

‘‘You’d rather sit on your bum and do nothing.’’