Youth challenged to get walking

Southland Girls’ High School students (from left) Tyla Robinson, Kate Wills and Jorgia Tucker are members of the Southland Relay for Life committee and have been encouraging their friends to take part in the fundraiser. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Three members of the Southland Relay for Life committee are on a mission to involve the younger generation in the Cancer Society fundraiser.

Southland Girls’ High School students Tyla Robinson, Kate Wills and Jorgia Tucker, all 17, joined the committee to help organise this year’s event on March 14.

The girls who are in their last year of school said they wanted to be able to reach a younger audience, and challenge students throughout Southland to join in.

‘‘We felt that we could play our part in encouraging our generation to participate in something so impactful.’’

All had walked in the relay before.

In 2024 Tyla was the caption of the school’s Leo Club and co-ordinated the relay team which took part using the ‘‘iconic’’ red shoe as its baton.

‘‘I enjoyed the whole process, from watching our school come together, to walking with my friends on the day.

‘‘The music, food and environment down at the Stadium create a really fun atmosphere, full of hope and togetherness.’’

Kate said she had been part of the school’s relay team several years ago.

‘‘It was great to be a part of something so community driven where each and every person present wanted to be a part of a great cause.’’

Jorgia said she remembered taking part in the event when it was held at Rugby Park and lasted 24 hours.

‘‘I took part in my family’s team, and remember being extremely eager to wake up at 2am and begin walking.

‘‘The atmosphere was full of energy, and it was inspiring to see people from all over Southland coming together for the same cause.’’

The girls would be part of the school’s relay team this year.

‘‘Members of the team are able to walk as many or as few laps as possible, as long as our baton is constantly moving.

‘‘This strategy encourages more people to take part, walk with friends.’’

The person who held the baton was in charge of keeping count of how many laps the walkers did.

Their friends were also looking forward to the relay, they said.

‘‘They’re all getting excited for the day and are possibly sick of us nagging them to sign up.