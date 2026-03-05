Former All Black sells home for $2.45m with brother's help

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 30,648sq m property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms at one end, with generously sized living, dining, and kitchen spaces at the other.
The Bayleys real estate agent for the sale was Sam brother, Adam Whitelock.
Adam is a former Crusaders midfielder who played 55 games for the franchise after debuting in 2009.
Adam retired in 2017 after spending three seasons with French club Bayonne.
The sale comes after Sam and his wife Hannah sold their 833ha Hawke’s Bay farm, Riverbank Station, late last year.
The couple, who have three children, had been living and working on the farm, which they purchased eight years ago for $8.5m.
Sam retired from professional rugby in June last year after 180 games for the Crusaders and 153 All Blacks tests.
The Whitelock parents are dairy farmers in the Manawatū and, despite selling Riverbank Station, Sam has indicated he plans to continue his farming career in the region.