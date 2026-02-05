New sign language class child-tailored

Every Sign tutor and interpreter Jaime Randhawa uses speech and sign language to communicate with her baby daughter Rubie. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Sign language classes especially designed for tamariki will start in the Deep South next week.

Demand expressed by Invercargill locals prompted Every Sign tutor and interpreter Jaime Randhawa to create a child-centric programme to fill the need in the community.

Mrs Randhawa said the growing number of children who wanted to communicate with their deaf and hearing impaired friends and family members, inspired her to design sign language classes that would bring them together.

‘‘The deaf community are ... [often] forgotten so to be able to teach sign language to children so they can talk with their friends and families — it’s really beautiful to see these kids come up and sign when they know that you are deaf...’’ Mrs Randhawa said.

The Auckland University of Technology University graduate used her sign language and early childhood education qualifications to curate classes that engaged children’s interests as well as through playing games.

Getting to know what the children liked and disliked helped her create an eight-week programme that they could relate to.

Including conversations about their favourite foods, superheroes and the All Blacks helped to make the classes more child-friendly.

Her intention was to ‘‘get the best out of the student’’ so they could go on and use the skills to make connections, pass on their knowledge to other children and grow future sign language teachers and interpreters.

Teaching sign language during New Zealand Sign Language Week at a primary school last year resulted in children using their new-found skills in the playground.

The Every Sign special children’s classes are 45-minute sessions which include learning relevant signs, gaining confidence and building connection — a certificate is also awarded on completion of the course.

The programme also teaches children about deaf culture which ‘‘went hand in hand with learning about the language’’.

‘‘The children need to understand the culture as well as the language because it is showing respect that New Zealand Sign Language is another official language, a culture and a community.’’