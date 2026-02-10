‘Kind, dedicated, humble’ librarian mourned by school

Otago Boys’ High School Librarian Kelly Kinghorn died suddenly last week, aged 39. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Dunedin secondary school is mourning its "deeply passionate" and "extremely caring" librarian after her sudden death last week.

The flag at Otago Boys’ High School has been flying half-mast as a mark of respect for its librarian, Kelly Kinghorn, nee South, who died on Monday last week, aged 39.

Yesterday, the school hosted a funeral service in its auditorium.

Rector Richard Hall said Mrs Kinghorn was a valued and highly regarded member of staff and her death was a significant loss to the school.

"Kelly was kind, dedicated and humble. She loved working here, and we loved having her as part of our team."

She joined the school in 2021, initially as a relief teacher, before becoming its full-time librarian in 2023.

Mrs Kinghorn was deeply passionate about reading, Mr Hall said.

"As a voracious reader herself, she often shared tips and book recommendations with me," he said.

"While I enjoy reading, I was constantly in awe of her vast knowledge and her ability to find something new and interesting for every reader."

She often led competitions and encouraged staff and students to read as much as possible.

Mr Hall said Mrs Kinghorn was "extremely caring" towards the students at Otago Boys’ and created a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, but particularly those who found it overwhelming in the busy school grounds.

"She maintained a respectful environment with a calm and friendly manner, ensuring that all students felt they belonged."

Mrs Kinghorn’s father, Michael South, was an old boy of the school and a long-serving teacher of more than 40 years.

Mr Hall said he would have been proud Mrs Kinghorn continued her family’s legacy at the school.

In a social media post, her husband, Brandon, said she died suddenly and without warning, which had left her family "pretty devastated".

She is survived by her husband and sons, Elias and Lennox. A Givealittle page had been set up to support them with funeral costs and to ease financial strain.

— Allied Media