Date set for John Campbell's return to RNZ

John Campbell. File photo

John Campbell will make his return to RNZ, joining Ingrid Hipkiss as the new co-host of Morning Report, on April 13.

RNZ's Chief Audio Officer Pip Keane said the field of applicants for the role on the flagship news programme was impressive but Campbell stood out.

"John's experience as a journalist and host is exceptional, but equally important is his passion for pursuing the stories that matter and our audience values this strong journalism. He's also a highly skilled interviewer, and that's crucial for Morning Report."

Keane says he will be a key part of RNZ's dedicated audio plan, which aims to grow RNZ National's audience.

"We know John can build an audience; he added 50,000 listeners to Checkpoint's audience during his time on that programme."

Campbell says he is thrilled to be returning to daily news.

"3 News, Campbell Live, Checkpoint and Breakfast were all daily shows. In total, I hosted or co-hosted them for over 20 years. I've missed the racing heart and the urgency and the way broadcast journalism can respond in an instant to the political cycle, and to breaking news."

Campbell said he's listened to Morning Report since it began.

"My parents woke up to it. My childhood mornings echoed to the sound of it. That makes this programme really special to me.

"My first understanding of journalism would have been from Morning Report. It gives voice to the less powerful and holds a mirror up to New Zealand life. To be able to do that, every weekday morning, with neither fear nor favour, is a such an exciting opportunity."

He replaces Corin Dann, who is stepping down from the role to become RNZ's new Business Editor.

Dann will replace Gyles Beckford, who is retiring as business editor and moving to a new part-time role as Economics Correspondent.