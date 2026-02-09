Guard to remain overnight after Christchurch stabbing

Photo: ODT Files

A scene guard will remain in place in central Christchurch overnight as police continue to investigate a serious assault.

Detective Sergeant Caroline Johnson said police were called to a property on Fitzgerald Avenue at around 12:20pm on Monday, where a man was found in a critical condition, with injuries consistent with being stabbed.

"A scene examination, and police investigation, is ongoing.

Scene guards will remain in place overnight - as this occurs, there will be increased police visibility in the area."

Police also reassured the public that there was not believed to be a threat to public safety.