Latest poll points to possible hung Parliament

Photo: RNZ

Neither the right or left bloc would be able to govern if an election were held today, according to the latest Taxpayers' Union-Curia Poll.

The Labour Party has dropped 0.3 points to 34.1 percent, while National dropped 0.2 points to 31.3 percent.

New Zealand First dropped 1.4 points to 10.5 percent, while the Greens jumped 2.6 points to 10.3 percent.

The ACT Party dropped 0.3 points to 6.7 percent, while Te Pāti Māori dropped 0.1 points to 2.9 percent.

The combined projected seats for the centre-right bloc was down 3 seats to 60, while the combined seats for the centre-left block rose 3 seats to 60.

On these numbers, there would be a hung Parliament.

For parties outside of Parliament, TOP was on 1.4 percent (+0.7 points), NZ Outdoors and Freedom was on 1.2 percent (+0.6 points), Vision NZ was on 0.4 percent (+0.1 points), and New Conservatives were on 0.1 percent (-0.2 points).

Cost of living remained the most important issue, jumping 7.4 points to 34.9 percent; the highest result since May 2024.

The economy more generally sat as the second most important issue on 12.0 percent (-2.8 points), followed by health on 9.2 percent (+0.4 points).

The poll was conducted by Curia Market Research Ltd for the NZ Taxpayers' Union. It is a random poll of 1000 adult New Zealanders and is weighted to the overall adult population. It was conducted by phone (landlines and mobile) and online between Sunday 1 February and Tuesday 3 February 2026. It has a maximum margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

Curia is a long-running and established pollster in New Zealand. In 2024 it resigned its membership from the Research Association New Zealand (RANZ) industry body.

Polls compare to the most recent poll by the same polling company, as different polls can use different methodologies. They are intended to track trends in voting preferences, showing a snapshot in time, rather than be a completely accurate predictor of the final election result.