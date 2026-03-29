Large field for 50th anniversary

Mads Ostberg makes it look easy as his Ford Escort RS1800 climbs the bank during the 2019 Otago Rally. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The golden anniversary of the Central Machine Hire Otago Rally is gearing up to be a blockbuster spectacle.

With 147 entries confirmed just days before the official close of entries, the milestone race will boast the largest field for a New Zealand gravel rally since the 1980s.

This includes a stacked list of international stars alongside domestic motorsport heavyweights.

Event spokesman Roger Oakley said the organisers were "absolutely delighted" with the response of the competitors to the event.

"It is a privilege to be part of celebrating our 50th anniversary," Mr Oakley said.

Robbie Stokes, of Waikuku, in his Ford Fiesta AP4 during the 2021 Otago Rally. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

"It is going to be a huge motorsport event and just as importantly, a big reunion of friendships made over many years in the sport.

"This is going to be a great event for Dunedin and New Zealand."

The current entry list features 37 international teams representing 11 countries.

This marks the largest international competitor presence at a domestic rally since Rally New Zealand in 2008.

The Classic 2WD field alone boasts 45 entries, packed with former winners and world-class talent, including Kris Meeke, Mads Ostberg, Pasi Hagstrom, Deane Buist and Derek Ayson.

The Classic 4WD category continues its rapid growth, setting a new benchmark with a record 21 entries ready to tackle the gravel.

Derek Ayson, of Gore, lines up for a corner during the 2021 Otago Rally. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

In the New Zealand Rally Championship about 40 cars are spread across the various classes, including the Classics.

The sharp end of the championship field promises a heavyweight bout between Jack Hawkeswood, brothers Robbie and Jack Stokes and Dylan Thomson.

Thomson has secured the keys to the winning Skoda campaigned by Ben Hunt last year.

Adding further intrigue to the national field is two-time Dakar Rally winner Toby Price, who will pilot a Toyota GR Yaris.

Ari Pettigrew and Andy Martin will both bring thunder to the stages by campaigning GT3 Porsches in the national championship.

The regional fight is also strong, with the Asia Pacific Rally Championship component improving on the numbers from last year.

It features eight entries from five countries.

Kris Meeke, of Great Britain, is set to return for the Otago Rally. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

A massive 50-car Allcomers field - excluding those already cross-entered in the national championship — has further boosted the entry list.

The rally will also welcome back competitors who were there at the very beginning.

John Keast, behind the wheel of an Escort BDA, and Brian Budd will both take to the road half a century after competing in the inaugural 1976 event.

The Otago Rally acknowledged and thanked the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment for support through its Events Boost Fund and the City of Dunedin for Premier Event support.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz