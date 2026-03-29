Sunday, 29 March 2026

Person seriously hurt after crash near Green Island

    By Grant Miller
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    The crash happened in Brighton Rd about 10.20am. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    The crash happened in Brighton Rd about 10.20am. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    One person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after a crash near Green Island.

    The crash happened in Brighton Rd about 10.20am today.

    A vehicle crashed into a ditch, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

    Firefighting crews from the Lookout Point and Roslyn stations attended.

    A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said an ambulance, a first response unit and a manager were sent to the scene.

    A patient in a serious condition was taken to hospital, she said.

     

     

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