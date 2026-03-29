Person seriously hurt after crash near Green Island

The crash happened in Brighton Rd about 10.20am. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

One person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after a crash near Green Island.

The crash happened in Brighton Rd about 10.20am today.

A vehicle crashed into a ditch, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

Firefighting crews from the Lookout Point and Roslyn stations attended.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said an ambulance, a first response unit and a manager were sent to the scene.

A patient in a serious condition was taken to hospital, she said.