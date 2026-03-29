Person seriously hurt after crash near Green Island

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One person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after a crash near Green Island.
The crash happened in Brighton Rd about 10.20am today.
A vehicle crashed into a ditch, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.
Firefighting crews from the Lookout Point and Roslyn stations attended.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said an ambulance, a first response unit and a manager were sent to the scene.
A patient in a serious condition was taken to hospital, she said.