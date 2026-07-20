Cyclists ‘resigned’ to bumpy intercity ride

A cyclist navigates a restricted part of the Cumberland St cycleway outside the new Dunedin hospital build on Friday afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Cyclists on Dunedin’s intercity routes are resigned to the fact their options are limited in the early days of the new Dunedin hospital inpatients building project.

With a variety of traffic diversions already in place, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has warned of ‘‘major disruptions’’ in the area over the next two months.

Cycle advocacy group Spokes Dunedin has noticed the changes.

‘‘We’re all quite resigned that nothing is going to happen any time soon,’’ member Nathan Kershaw said.

‘‘They’re not the most appealing routes, as we’re well up against traffic, but still the roads should be for things other than just cars.’’

Other members’ concerns were about the narrowing of the paths as it passed the new Dunedin hospital inpatient building site, and the use of concrete blocks, or ‘‘tim tams’’ at key stopping points.

An NZTA spokesman was aware of the group’s frustrations.

‘‘We acknowledge that some of the work on the new Dunedin hospital and surrounding streets will be disruptive for cyclists, including a recent change to the SH1/Cumberland St northbound cycleway to give construction vehicles safe access to the inpatient building site,’’ he said.

NZTA was working with the likes of Health NZ and Dunedin City Council to continue to accommodate cycling in the area as best it could while the critical work was under way to deliver the new hospital, the spokesman said.

‘‘Beyond the current stage of work, NZTA is moving into the design phase for its changes to State Highways 1 and 88 to improve safety and access for all, including cyclists, to the new Dunedin hospital.

‘‘Among the plans is provision for cyclists such as a separated cycle lane on SH1/Cumberland St, and a pedestrian refuge on Frederick St, near Leith St, to make cycling and walking safer without slowing traffic.’’