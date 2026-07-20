Entire Christchurch gang chapter convicted in major drug bust

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Led by the police National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) and Asset Recovery Unit, Operation Avon and Operation Leith targeted people from Invercargill to Auckland.
Acting Detective Inspector Phil Sparks said in a statement the nationwide search warrant phase in August 2024 resulted in the seizure of about 5kg of Class A drugs, 11 firearms, ammunition, and more than $250,000 in cash.
A related investigation, Operation Leith, identified a further eight people in the southern South Island participating in criminal activity.
A total of 29 people, aged 18 to 55, were arrested and charged with a range of drug-related offences. All have now been convicted.
Sparks said investigators quickly uncovered large-scale offending involving methamphetamine, cocaine and extensive money laundering.
"Class A drugs cause immense harm in our communities.
"This operation has significantly disrupted the Comancheros' ability to establish and maintain a foothold in Canterbury and has had a major impact on the drug supply chain across New Zealand."
He says more than $1 million worth of drugs at wholesale value was trafficked between the North and South Islands - equivalent to an estimated $15 million street value.
"Crucially, the arrest and conviction of every member of the Christchurch chapter has effectively ended the Comancheros' presence in Christchurch and significantly weakened their influence across the wider South Island."
He added that by restraining criminal assets and cash, police had dealt a substantial blow to the group's ability to regroup, re-establish drug supply networks, and continue offending.
-Allied Media