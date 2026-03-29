Auckland fog lifts

Photo: ODT files

Fog restrictions have been lifted at Auckland Airport after many flights were affected this morning.

The restriction had been in place since 4.42am. More than 50 flights were affected during the morning including cancellations and delays, RNZ reported.

Dunedin, Queenstown and Christchurch flights were affected.

International flights were not affected.

Auckland Airport advised passengers to check its website or app for the latest information.

- Allied Media