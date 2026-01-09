Homicide investigation after baby dies in Auckland

A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a baby boy in Auckland.

On January 2, the 10-week-old was taken in a critical condition to Pukekohe Maternity Hospital, from where staff alerted the police.

The baby was transferred to Starship Hospital and died from "non-survivable injuries" on Wednesday this week, police said.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said a 27-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man had been jointly charged with ill treatment/neglect of a child.

Both would reappear in Manukau District Court on May 8.

The alleged offenders and the baby have name suppression.

The investigation remained ongoing and further charges were being considered, Detective Inspector Bright said.