Gore dad vows to do 'whatever necessary' to get stolen Valiant back

The owner of the 1966 Valiant says the car has significant sentimental value, having owned it for more than 20 years. Photo: Supplied

A Gore man says his family has been left only with “hurt and sadness” after their beloved “mongrel” Valiant cruiser was stolen early on Sunday morning — although they hope a public appeal might help bring it back home.

Gore builder Matt Mowat said he was halfway to restoring the classic Chrysler Valiant AP5, having dusted the car off out of storage following his return from Australia after 20 years recently.

The 40-year-old said the car held many happy memories of his younger days — including several too colourful to mention.

Security footage had revealed the “unique”, sky blue vehicle — worth about $30,000 — had been taken by a single male of medium build from a Mersey St workshop yard at 6.06am on Sunday morning.

Although he had reported the theft to police, he said he was conducting a private search himself through newspapers, social media and other online resources, as police “did not seem to be interested”.

A 1966 Chrysler Valiant AP5 that was stolen from a workshop yard in Mersey St, Gore, on Sunday morning. Photo: Supplied

"Time is of the essence here, as I suspect it’s been stolen to order, with a view to cutting it up for parts, or shipping it offshore.

"We’ve had some leads and evidence that it likely travelled north on a trailer towed by a double-cab ute, and may have been heading towards Palmerston, then Oamaru.”

The car bore old-style, white-on-black registration plates of “EN30”.

He said he had enjoyed introducing his partner and children to the “very Gore, very mongrel” classic cruiser recently.

"There was lots of beer, lots of good times back in the day, and a few other adventures we probably shouldn't mention.

"The kids loved it when we got it back on the road for the first time three weeks ago, so it really hurts to see them sad about this.

"To be honest, I’m prepared to do whatever necessary to bring it back, including pay, if that saves it being broken up.”

- Mr Mowat asked that anyone believing they may have seen the vehicle, or with any other information, call him directly on 027 423-1291.

richard.davison@alliedmedia.co.nz