Two injured in Lincoln crash, roads blocked

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln this afternoon.
In a statement, police said they were called to the intersection of Boundary Rd and Springs Rd at about 12.15pm.
"Two people are injured, requiring medical attention," police said.
The intersection is closed and motorists should avoid the area and choose an alternative route.
The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.