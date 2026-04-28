Angry South D man's plan to thwart young neighbour backfires

The incident happened in Waverley St, South Dunedin. Photo: Google Maps

An allegedly drunk Dunedin man’s plan to brake-check his teenage neighbour ended in failure when he was charged with drink-driving.

The 37-year-old man was walking near his home in Waverley St, South Dunedin, at 5pm on Saturday when he was almost hit by a car driven by his teenage neighbour’s 17-year-old friend, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The two teenagers were testing out one of the boy’s new exhaust on his car by driving up and down the street.

The agitated man hatched a plan to teach the boys a lesson.

He got into his own car and reversed it out of his property with the intention to brake-check the pair.

However, his plan went awry as the teenage driver failed to stop in time and crashed into the man’s car.

Both cars were significantly damaged, and a parked car on the street was also damaged, Sgt Lee said.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

Police were called and both parties underwent breath testing procedures.

The 37-year-old man recorded a breath alcohol level of 1027mcgs — over four times the legal limit of 150mcgs.

He was also breaching the conditions of his zero alcohol license.

The man was charged with dangerous driving and driving with excess breath alcohol, and his licence was suspended for 28 days.

He was summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

On Monday, a 52-year-old man crashed into central Dunedin received summons to appear in court after he failed a breath test.

The man was driving through the intersection of Broadway and Rattray St at 3pm on a green light, when a 38-year-old woman ran a red light and crashed into his vehicle.

Both drivers were in shock after the incident and the man was treated at the scene for a laceration to his arm, Sgt Lee said.

Both vehicles were damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

The driver both underwent breath testing procedures and the man recorded a breath alcohol level of 951mcgs — over three times the legal limit of 250mcgs.

He told officers he had drunk two glasses of wine at lunch.

The man was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and his licence was suspended for 28 days.

He was summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz