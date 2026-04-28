'Can't pick and choose': Warning after PM shuns programme

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has cancelled his regular slot on TVNZ's Breakfast programme, now hosted by Tova O'Brien. Photo: RNZ

A political science expert says the Prime Minister risks alienating some voters by cancelling his regular interviews on TVNZ's Breakfast.

In a statement last week, a spokesperson for Christopher Luxon said he would now only be available to the programme screened by the state-owned broadcaster on a case-by-case basis.

The withdrawal comes about a month after the appointment of the former Newshub and Stuff political editor, Tova O'Brien, as a co-host on the show.

Luxon defended the move on Newstalk ZB today, telling host Mike Hosking he has "reset" the way he engages with media, and that he is "pretty accessible" compared to other world leaders.

But Dr Claire Robinson told RNZ's Midday Report programme today the move risks alienating an important group of voters, and she would have advised against it.

"These are viewers who aren't as tribal as [RNZ's] Morning Report or as Mike Hosking's listeners, and they really need to be talked to by their Prime Minister.

"He's basically saying, 'I'm going to shut you out of my life, thank you very much'."

She acknowledged Luxon's Breakfast interviews since O'Brien took on the role had included some "flubs" which had gone "viral".

"His team has obviously made the calculation that the short-term outrage - generally by people who are attached to the media - of him not choosing to go onto Breakfast on a regular slot, is more than outweighed by the advantage of him him not going viral with the flubs."

Although it may "blow over" in the next week, the longer-term impact of him not being seen by the show's audience could impact the polls, come election time, she said.

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern made a similar move when she cancelled her weekly interview slot with Newstalk ZB in 2021.

That move had proven in the long run to be the wrong one, Robinson said.

"With the benefit of hindsight we know that the Auckland audience - which is a lot of Mike Hosking's audience - started to turn against her.

"You can't pick and choose ... you have to actually do it whether you like it or not, whether you're comfortable with it or not, because you're the Prime Minister and you have a responsibility to talk to people in a whole range of mediums."

Robinson said she had seen a poll that showed there was "a lot of support" for Luxon's withdrawal because of the perception that the media is biased against him.

"It's a natural reaction, but the media isn't that biased. And actually, the media is doing a really important job in conveying the messages of the public up to the politicians and back again."

The general election will be held on November 7.