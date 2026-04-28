Father who died at scene of Southland highway crash named

A father who died at the scene of a crash which closed the highway north of Invercargill has been named.

He was Logan John Cahill, aged 53.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," police said in a statement.

A funeral notice said Mr Cahill was a dearly loved husband and loved father and father-in-law.

He was part of the technical team at Fonterra's Edendale plant.

The crash at 8am last Wednesday closed State Highway 1 between Woodlands and Dacre for most of the day,

Police were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to us.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who was travelling on Edendale-Woodlands Highway around the time of the crash, who may have dashcam footage."

Anyone with information could contact Police via 105 and quote file number 260422/5451.