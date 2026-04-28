Dunedin woman indecently assaulted at busy intersection: police

Photo: Google Maps

A Dunedin woman waiting to cross a busy road was ‘‘forcefully’’ slapped on the bottom by an unknown man, police say.

The 23-year-old was waiting by the green man crossing at the Andersons Bay Rd and Caversham Bypass intersection in South Dunedin at 7.30pm when the incident happened, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The 26-year-old man ran past and slapped her ‘‘forcefully on the bottom’’ before fleeing the scene..

Police were called and the dog squad attended, and they tracked the man to the pavilion in the nearby Oval.

He was arrested and admitted to the offending, Sgt Lee said.

The man was charged with indecently assaults female over 16 and was held in police custody to appear in Dunedin District Court today.

While the officers were pulled over in Andersons Bay Rd they saw two vehicles racing one another along the road — exceeding the speed limit by a considerable amount.

About 15 minutes later, while patrolling the Mornington area, officers spotted the cars in Hawthorn Ave.

One of the cars, driven by a 22-year-old man, saw police and sped off while travelling at 100kmh in the 50kmh zone.

Police in Brockville Rd spotted him a short time later and he was pulled over where he was charged for dangerous driving.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

While they were speaking to the man, the second car, driven by a 19-year-old, involved in the race came past.

He was also pulled over and given a series of infringement notices, Sgt Lee said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz