Freezing fog, icy roads in parts of South

Freezing fog has been reported in parts of Central Otago today. Photo: ODT files

It's a chilly start for some in the South, and road users are warned to drive to conditions with black ice, freezing fog and low temperatures.

In Central Otago, thick freezing fog is affecting low-lying areas in the Maniototo and caution is advised as black ice is present, the district council said. Teams were gritting the roads this morning.

Temperatures across the network ranged between 0 and -5°C.

Danseys Pass Road remains closed from the gates near the hotel - 4x4 access only from Ridge Road.

In the Queenstown Lakes area, temperatures were well below zero in many locations.

However, the roads were mostly dry but care was needed on bridge decks and shaded areas, a spokesman for the district council said.

"A lot of grit is out on the roads, slow down and increase following distances."

Crews have spread fresh grit in several places including:

• Icy parts of the Devil’s Staircase through to Kingston

• A frosty section of the Crown Range Road between Bridges 7 and 8 on the Cardrona side

• Patches of Glenorchy-Queenstown Road; and

• Sections of the roads around the top of Fernhill

On Southland's Milford Road (State Highway 94) conditions were fine, but there was fog in the east and there would be a few showers from the afternoon.

- Allied Media