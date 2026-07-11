Critically hurt man had stolen motorcycle: police

It was a tight squeeze on parts of Leith Valley Rd yesterday after a crash on State Highway 1 caused traffic to be diverted on to the narrow winding gravel road. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

A rider left in a critical condition after crashing just north of Dunedin had allegedly stolen the motorcycle earlier.

A police spokeswoman confirmed to the Otago Daily Times the man had stolen it from someone known to him earlier, and he was not being pursued by police at the time of the crash yesterday afternoon.

The crashed occurred between Pine Hill Rd and Leith Valley Rd about 3.30pm.

The man was the sole rider and no other vehicles were involved.

"Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash", the spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

The crash closed State Highway 1 to all traffic north of Dunedin until about 9.10pm, and traffic was diverted down Leith Valley Rd.

The New Zealand Transport Agency advised drivers to take extra care on the route.