Matariki celebrations: dawn ceremony

People gather on Dunedin’s Museum Reserve at dawn yesterday to celebrate the rise of Matariki and welcome the Māori new year.

For iwi, the pre-dawn rising of the bright blue supergiant star Puaka (known in Western astronomy as Rigel) and the Matariki star cluster (Pleiades), signals the beginning of the new year.

In partnership with Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki and Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou, the Dunedin City Council and Tūhura Otago Museum held a ceremony, which included a whakamaumahara to remember those who had died during the past year, and a whakamāramataka about the stars and their significance for the changing season.

Many at the event brought printed photos of whānau or friends they had lost over the past year, and held them above their heads and spoke their names aloud during the whakamaumahara, as a symbol of remembrance.

Once the sun was up, everyone gathered for a free public breakfast before a haka by He Waka Kōtuia, followed by a Matariki Community Fun Day.