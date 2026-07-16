Teachers struggling with misogyny, harassment by students

Some teachers say they are considering quitting because of harassment from students. Photo: Getty

Content warning: This story mentions sexual assault

Female teachers say they've thought of quitting their careers because of harassment driven by the rise of misogyny and extreme views being openly expressed in classrooms.

They have also watched their students move schools because of misogynistic, transphobic and homophobic views, which they say are being picked up from social media.

It follows the Post Primary Teachers Association hiring its own expert to develop guidelines to help support teachers experiencing extreme comments in the classroom.

After finishing school, Ruby* decided she wanted to be a teacher because of how good hers were when she was being taught.

She is in her second year of teaching Health and PE at a co-ed secondary school in Christchurch.

Ruby teaches Year 8 up to Year 12 students, but she said because they were on social media it came with challenges.

Often, ideas picked up by students when scrolling the night before are brought to school with them the next day.

She said things tended to come up in class during conversations around relationships.

"Part of that relationships and sexuality education is often doing like an anonymous question box, so that kids can ask some of those questions that they feel a bit awkward or uncomfortable about."

But after class, when Ruby took out the folded pieces of paper from the box, she was shocked with what was written on them.

"I had a bunch of Year 10 boys who were using it essentially to propel their misogynistic ideas.

"[They] would write comments like, I want to rape someone, I would like to die by rape. They asked me lots and lots of questions about bestiality and [wrote] personal attacks against me.

"Like, we don't like you Miss, we don't care what you have to say."

Ruby told Checkpoint the behaviour often makes her feel unsafe at work.

"I was standing next to a male teacher, and a student had picked up a tennis racket. When the male teacher looked away, he tried to fake hit me with it, he didn't make contact, but as if to threaten or to try and make me flinch. This is a kid that's probably 12.

"We've [also] had students spit at female teachers."

Challenging misogyny

Ruby said some of the boys also acted in ways that showed they didn't like female students winning in team sports or doing well in PE.

Some girls will sit out of PE and some have even moved schools because of it.

"There's so many girls coming to me and complaining about how the boys are treating them, how they feel unsafe and uncomfortable, especially in PE.

"They don't want to participate. They're getting oranges thrown at them and being sworn at. They're being sexually harassed," she said.

"Like, really gross comments made to and about them and there just doesn't appear to be any shame or embarrassment when they're confronted about their behaviour, especially if it's by a woman."

When Ruby brings up the behaviour that crosses the line to management, it does not get taken seriously by the school.

"It's definitely made me question whether I can stay at my school because I think majority of people in power are men and for my situation they just don't get it.

"You'd be surprised that they're still saying, 'oh, it's just boys being boys', when like teachers, female teachers are crying out about how hard this is."

She said the lack of support sometimes made her even re-think being a teacher.

"I would never ever work at an all-boys school after my experiences at a co-ed, or even sometimes I'm not sure about working at a co-ed at all."

Social media exposure

In her Health classes, Ruby has taken things into her own hands by teaching her students about the influence of the manosphere.

It is a network of online communities who promote male supremacy and anti-feminist views.

One of the more well-known faces of the community is Andrew Tate.

He and his brother Tristain are facing charges overseas for rape, sex trafficking and money laundering.

"I don't think parents are aware of what their children are exposed to on social media and understanding that's coming out in the classroom and we are constantly having to deal with it," Ruby said.

Emily*, another teacher from the same school said she's dealing with the same behaviour in her classes.

Students see influencers from the manosphere as role models and don't take instructions from her because she's a woman.

"It's like 'oh Andrew's Tate's the man; I want to be just like him' and just saying no to female teachers that are asking them to do something.

"I was giving a boy a bit of a grilling towards the end of term and he just put a hand in my face and said I don't care."

Emily said talking about gender roles in class has also brought up opinions.

"I've heard a few boys say when we talk about how women never used to be allowed to be employed and things like that, they've said, 'oh, well, you know, men are just better at working and men are just better at those jobs,' rather than understanding, the history behind it."

She said dealing with the behaviour has also made her question being a teacher.

"The reason that you do the job is to serve the kids and when they don't want a bar of it purely because you're a woman makes it feel pretty exhausting."

Calls for accountability

The Post Primary School's Association president Chris Abercombie said there had been a rapid rise in this type of behaviour over the last five years.

"How do we deal with it? Because you've got to be careful you don't step over people's beliefs. If you want to have a trad-wife relationship when you get older and that's what you and your partner want, go for it.

"But how do we have that conversation when students are going to a female teacher and saying I don't respect your authority because you're a woman, your place should be in the kitchen, you should be at home?"

Abercrombie said the PPTA is hiring someone to urgently develop some guidelines for teachers.

"I envision these being used in multiple ways, it could be in a curriculum, it could be in a form class, it could be on a one-by-one basis."

Social media platforms also needed to be held to account, he said.

"At the end of the day, these platforms have a responsibility. We're basically trying to put out fires, essentially and they're holding the match. So, we need to deal with whoever's holding the match.

"The algorithms are powerful, powerful beasts."

The Ministry of Education told Checkpoint the refreshed secondary schools curriculum includes tools to help students recognise harmful influences, understand their impact and to make informed decisions.

It's also supporting schools through a range of partnerships such as Netsafe, Network for Learning and Bullying-Free NZ.

*Ruby and Emily asked Checkpoint to change their names so as not to identify them while they are working.

Where to get help:

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Sexual Violence

Family Violence