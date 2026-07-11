Obituary: Mike Boyes, outdoor education pioneer

Michael Boyes at the home he loved best — the outdoors. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Mike Boyes was an absolute powerhouse in outdoor education, but that was only a small slice of a man who made everyone feel welcome, fully supported countless numbers of students reach their potential and was a keen sportsman and real family man.

Dr Boyes had a wide view of the world. He was keen to explore te reo and loved nothing better than getting out in the wild and exploring.

He wrote a history of outdoor education in New Zealand which was somewhat ironic as he set out the history of it in so many ways. A trailblazer in the field, he was a massive part of the evolving of a vocation which rewarded so many.

He died in May, aged 75.

Dr Boyes believed deeply in the value of outdoor education — not simply as recreation, but as something fundamental to personal growth, resilience, citizenship and wellbeing. He saw the outdoors as a classroom, a teacher and, at times, a refuge.

In one of the many tributes made, Shane Galloway, a former outdoor education lecturer, said: ‘‘If it wasn't for Mike Boyes, I wouldn’t have emigrated to Aotearoa, met my wife Maree. We wouldn’t have had our daughter, Saige. And I would probably be gone myself or worse. Mike is a legend for me and my whanau, always.’’

Dr Boyes received the New Zealand Sport and Recreation Commission's supreme award for services to outdoor recreation in 2007.

In 2010 he became a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to mountain safety and outdoor recreation. Then in 2022 he received the Sport New Zealand lifetime achievement award.

Dr Boyes was a leader and a follower at the same time. He became a key part of a dynamic and talented group of lecturers at the University of Otago in outdoor education. From 2005 onwards, Otago had more postgraduate students focusing on outdoor education than any other research university in the world.

His impact on students was felt in his death, with messages coming into family and colleagues from all over the world.

Former Coast to Coast champion Dougal Allan said Dr Boyes supervised his honours thesis in 2006 and he remembered the way he was empowered by Dr Boyes to think, research and behave for himself.

‘‘Even though he would've known so much more on the topics than me, he made me feel so autonomous, capable and motivated to do my best. He must've had so many moving parts in his professional and personal lives, but when I was in his office he made me feel like I was his sole focus at that time,’’ he said.

Michael Boyes on the water and in his element.

Michael Boyes was born in Marton in Manawatu on March 25, 1951.

He was the oldest of four boys. A sister arrived but she died young and from then on the four brothers were known as the Boyes boys.

He had a fun and enjoyable childhood, with his parents, Sybil and Phil, keeping their eyes on them. Youngest brother Simon talked of his admiration of Mike and his fun-loving antics.

Mike and a friend once decided to have a go at both biking and at the same time flicking matches into the passing grass. To their shock, a small grass fire broke out and they hopped off the bikes and went back to try to put it out.

A local reporter was close by and the boys were shocked to read in the newspaper of their bravery in putting out a fire they had actually started.

While at Rangitiki College in Marton, Dr Boyes attended a college adventure camp at Resolution Bay in the Marlborough Sounds. It was a residential outdoor education week in a remote area and was a key moment in his life regarding outdoor education.

He went to Massey University to train as a school teacher in 1969 but left after two years, and then drifted for a while, including a spell as a ranger at Fiordland National Park.

He eventually found himself back at Teachers College and managed to get through as a qualified teacher. He first taught at Waitara High School and then moved to coastal Taranaki and taught at Okato College.

By this time he had met Jane Dawn and the couple married in Taranaki in 1973. The couple had three children: Jeremy, Hannah and Malachy.

With no prospects of post graduate studies available in New Zealand the family moved to Perth for Mike to study and he graduated with a master’s degree in physical education.

He then returned to teach at then Wanganui Boys College, as the head of physical education. Then in the late 1980s he was accepted as a lecturer at the University of Otago.

The elation of that was tempered by wife Jane and three children deciding to head back to Okato. Mike was crestfallen but threw himself into his work. His talent and skills were much welcomed by staff and students.

He continued to work in the PE department for 11 years. He met visiting lecturer Helen Green in 1987 and grew close to her and her two daughters, Rachelle and Sophia. He married Helen in 1998.

In 1995, he was confirmed as the physical education head of department and at the same time he began work on his PhD, on outdoor decision-making, through the psychology department at the University of Otago.

He was also invited to sit onNew Zealand Mountain Safety Council in 1993 as the tertiary education representative. He remained on the council in a number of different positions, including chairman of the research committee until 2015.

Friendship was something that ran deep with Dr Boyes and everyone he seemed to meet became a friend.

Many people talk of his ability with no matter what he had going on — and there was lots — if you asked him a question he would give you his undivided attention. He had the focus to concentrate on a question from a student, and many students talked of his dedication to them and their studies.

Education Outdoors NZ executive member Fiona McDonald said shebenefited from his knowledge, generosity and deep commitment to learning in the outdoors across many many years.

Dr Boyes helped shape the thinking and practice of generations of outdoor educators across Aotearoa, she said.

Enjoying nature was a priority for Michael Boyes.

His contribution to the group was immense. He served as an EONZ board member and chairman and was recognised as an EONZ life member. She said his wider contribution across outdoor recreation, mountain safety, physical education and sector leadership was nationally significant.

He taught good outdoor education was not only the activity but the relationships, the humility and the care.

One of his colleagues at the University of Otago while he was there, Lisette Burrows, said Dr Boyes supervised enormous numbers of postgraduate students.

‘‘He taught, and he camped, and he tramped with thousands of undergraduates.’’

He entirely revamped the OE programme, developing a new post-graduate diploma in outdoor education and dance.

‘‘So many of Mike's students got fabulous jobs in education and outdoor education — all of them shaped by the heart and acumen of this most generous of men.’’

She said he made people feel so comfortable.

‘‘Mike had this fluffy outdoorsy kind of pullover thing that he wore a lot. I really liked sitting next to him in meetings because he was always so cosy. And that warmth wasn't just from his jumper, the warmth... was from Mike himself. He drew colleagues and students to him wherever he wandered. That warmth, that kindness, the time, that openness.’’

Another colleague, Annie Dignan, said she remembered going to an outdoor education conference in England with Dr Boyes and he was treated like an absolute rock star.

‘‘It was like I was travelling with someone famous. His opinions and wisdom were very much sought out, and Mike generously shared his time with academic staff and postgraduate students from all over the world. So I'd gone there knowing how special Mike was, but getting over there made me realise how respected he was internationally, and how lucky I was to be able to travel on his coat tails,’’ she said.

Dr Boyes continued to work but was diagnosed with cancer about 20 years ago.

He fought it with the same determined and hard-working nature he did in all parts of his life.

He is survived by his wife Helen and five children. — Stephen Hepburn