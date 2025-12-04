Govt finances worse than expected as tax take falls

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The government's finances are slightly worse than expected, as the tax take fell more than expenses.
Treasury figures, which exclude ACC finances, showed a deficit of $4.9 billion for the four months ended October - about $700 million higher than forecast in May's Budget.
The deficit including ACC costs was $5.2b, $400m above forecast.
The tax take was down $600m because of lower company and provisional tax receipts.
Expenses were about $200m lower, with costs associated with the scrapped Cook Strait ferries project partly offset by lower spending on several programmes.