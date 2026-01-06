Choppers join search for missing tramper

Graham Garnett failed to return from a tramp in the Baton/Ellis River area of Kahurangi National Park. Photo: NZ Police

Police have expanded the search for a tramper missing in a South Island national park since the end of last year.

Graham Garnett, 66, went tramping in the Baton/Ellis River area of Kahurangi National Park but failed to return by the expected date of December 30.

Police Search and Rescue Sergeant Johnny Evans this afternoon said five helicopters joined the search today, including an Airforce NH90.

Two specialist canyon teams searched the “steep” terrain with special equipment, while a field team looked across the search area.

There was still no sign of Garnett and the search would continue tomorrow, Sgt Evans said.

“We are keen to hear from anyone we haven’t spoken with yet who was in the Baton/Ellis River area from the afternoon of December 26, particularly anyone who was around Flanagan’s Hut.”

Any sightings or information can be reported at 105.police.govt.nz and clicking “Update report”, or by calling 105, using reference number P064981672.