Crash closes highway near Arthur's Pass

A key South Island highway is closed following a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle this afternoon.

Police were notified of the crash, on State Highway 73 near Arthur's Pass Village, about 1pm.

"Initial indicators are that there have been serious injuries."

Police said the road was expected to remain closed for some time while emergency services were at the scene.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible, and expect delays."

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.