Serious crash involving car and cyclist in Christchurch

Police are responding to a serious crash involving a car and a cyclist in the suburb of Sumner in Christchurch.

Emergency services received reports of the crash near the intersection of Sumnervale Dr and Evans Pass Rd about 5.30pm.

Initial reports indicate there are serious injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Evans Pass Rd is currently closed, however traffic management is being arranged.