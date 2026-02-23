Tension on wharves as ships strain in wind

Cruise ships 'Azamara Onward' (left) and 'Carnival Splendor' are joined at Port Chalmers by two tugboats, which aided the former after two lines disconnected while it was berthed yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Port Otago was pushed to its operational limit yesterday as strong winds threatened to unfasten a cruise ship berthed in Dunedin.

Two lines securing Azamara Onward to the Port Chalmers container terminal "parted safely" under the strain of the wind, Port Otago marine and infrastructure general manager Grant Bicknell said.

Gusts reached up to 65-70 knots yesterday.

"That’s right up there, that’s kind of at the operational limit," Mr Bicknell said.

"That’s where you have to close the container terminal down, make sure there’s no people on it."

Port Otago had been prepared for the strong winds since Friday and had tugboats on standby, he said.

The captain of Azamara Onward contacted harbour control to notify them of the wind and raised concerns about the lines.

The gangway was closed to passengers, and two tugboats pinned the vessel against the wharf while other lines were run to secure the vessel.

One of the tugboats remained in place for a time as a precaution.

Such a response was business as usual for the port, but some shipping needed to be suspended while the tugboat was used to help secure the vessel, Mr Bicknell said.

Most cruise ships used self-tensioning winches to keep the lines at an even tension.

"It’s not unusual for lines to disconnect in high winds; that’s why we have procedures."

tim.scott@odt.co.nz