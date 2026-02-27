All sorts cope despite rain delay

Yuki Miya plays an approach shot during the opening round of the New Zealand Open at Millbrook yesterday. PHOTO: CHRIS SYMES/PHOTOSPORT

There was something old and something new at the top of the New Zealand Open leaderboard yesterday.

Perhaps there was also something blue — the faces of the spectators shivering their way through arguably the worst weather Millbrook has struck in its 11th time of hosting the tournament.

Play was delayed three hours due to heavy rain making the Arrowtown course unplayable.

That backed up the field of 156 professionals and 156 amateurs, and when play was called on account of darkness, there were still 74 chilly golfers yet to complete their rounds.

They will finish this morning before almost immediately starting their second round, which in turn will delay those scheduled to play in the afternoon.

It means it is virtually certain the second round will not be completed until tomorrow morning, after which the cut will be made.

Two seasoned figures in the field coped admirably with the dreadful conditions.

Five-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Na, 42, fired a flawless 5-under-par 66 on the Remarkables course, and was joined as clubhouse leader for a spell by Wade Ormsby, the 45-year-old Australian.

Ormsby actually started with a bogey on the Coronet layout before rattling off six birdies the rest of the way to join Na at 5-under.

The joint leaders were usurped very late in the day as unheralded Australian Matias Sanchez came roaring home under gloomy skies to shoot 7-under 64 and grab a two-shot clubhouse lead.

Sanchez birdied three of his first five holes and grabbed the outright lead with a swing of three birdies in four holes in his back nine on the Remarkables course.

The former Australian amateur champion claimed his first professional win in October.

Exciting Christchurch amateur Yuki Miya was poised for a spectacular first round, charging to 6-under through 13 holes before play had to be stopped.

The 20-year-old, playing in a group with Open chairman John Hart and son Chris, won a Charles Tour event on his home Pegasus course last year.

Na, the highest profile golfer in the field, is making his comeback after leaving LIV Golf and was at his best as he navigated the conditions at their worst.

‘‘It was difficult out there,’’ Na said.

‘‘When I saw the weather forecast, I was like, oh no, I got the bad draw.

‘‘It wasn’t easy. It was a three-club wind with the rain at times. I did the best I could.’’

Na has quickly become a convert to the attractions of Queenstown, and after raving about the resort, he proclaimed himself ready to make a run at the Open title.

‘‘I feel like there’s a good energy. There’s a positive energy — I’m happy, the mind is fresh and I feel like I have a chance to enjoy golf.’’

It was not all smooth sailing.

Na struck some bother with his second shot on the par-5 1st Remarkables hole, the 10th of his round.

‘‘I kind of hit it thin, and it was like one of those worm-burners. It would have gone 230, 240 no problem, but it hit my partner’s ball.

‘‘I lost a good 80 yards.’’

Other contenders still to complete their first rounds include New Zealand star Daniel Hillier (5-under through 13 holes), Curtis Luck (4-under through 14) and Nick Watney (4-under through 10).

Former champions Jordan Zunic and Dimi Papadatos both blew out to 6-over and will need a miraculous comeback to make the cut.

