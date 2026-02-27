University study links e-biking to better physical, mental health outcomes

E-Bike riders prepare to take off from the Careys Bay Hotel for their mid-week social bike ride on Wednesday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Cycling is a beneficial activity for both physical and mental health — just ask Dunedin social biking group AOK Shark Bell Riders.

A University of Otago study released today found better health outcomes, social outcomes and connecting older people with hobbies they ordinarily were unable to do were all benefits of e-biking.

AOK Shark Bell Riders organiser John Fridd said it allowed those who had spent their younger days mountainbiking to continue getting up steep hills.

‘‘It allows them to go out and do them again . . . they wouldn’t be able to do it on an analog bike.’’

Biking was a relatively low-impact sport and was particularly popular with life-long runners who were finding that their bodies just could not take the impact of running any longer.

‘‘A lot of them have got full suspension, which makes it easier on your body.’’

Mr Fridd started the AOK Shark Bell Riders about five years ago after he retired and started noticing many older people were out riding by themselves.

He thought there was probably room in the biking scene in Dunedin to create a group where people could come together and go on different rides.

‘‘I thought I might, you know, get one or two dozen ... well, I’ve got 200 on my list now.

‘‘My worst nightmare is that every single person all come to a ride one day.’’

The social aspect was particularly good, especially for the older riders who may have lost their partner and were living alone.

Participants who took part in the study mirrored what Mr Fridd had experienced — they said cycling had improved their physical and mental health.

Many had also reported that it had helped in monitoring chronic conditions such as diabetes, gout, hypertension, insomnia, asthma and joint pain — most commonly hip and knee pain.

As part of the Otago University study 26 Māori and Pacific people signed up in 2023 to participate in the HIKO e-bike pilot programme in Wainuiomata, in the Wellington region.

They were given e-bikes, helmets and high visibility clothing, and were given cycling skills training and mechanical support.

University of Otago Department of Public Health lecturer and the study’s lead researcher Dr Emma Osborne said participants were interviewed at six months into the programme, and after that at the one year mark.

They collated the results, and their finding were published in the New Zealand Medical Journal.

