Ardern family moving to Australia

Dame Jacinda Ardern and her family are looking to settle in Sydney, a spokesman says. Photo: Reuters

Dame Jacinda Ardern is moving to Australia.

The news comes after an Australia real estate website reported she had been house hunting for properties in Sydney's northern beaches.

According to RealEstate.com.au, the former Prime Minister of New Zealand and husband Clarke Gayford were seen looking at homes for sale in Curl Curl and Freshwater.

The website puts the median price for homes in Curl Curl at $A4.1 million ($NZ4.8m) with a growth of 6% in the last 12 months.

In Freshwater, RealEstate.com.au said the median price was $A3.9m.

In a statement, a spokesman for Ardern said her family had been travelling "for a few years now".

"For the moment they're basing themselves out of Australia - they have work there, and it brings the added bonus of more time back home in New Zealand."

Ardern, Gayford and 7-year-old daughter, Neve Gayford, had been living in the United States where Ardern was working for Harvard University.

She is also a trustee of Prince William's Earthshot Prize.

In March last year, Ardern joined Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government as a Distinguished Fellow and member of the world leaders circle.

Ardern also recent released a memoir, A Different Kind of Power, and a children's book, Mum's Busy Work.