Third person dies after Marlborough crash

A third person has died after two vehicles collided on State Highway 1 in Marlborough.

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH1, near Redwood Pass, at about 10.40am on Sunday.

Two people died at the scene, and three others were transported to hospital with serious to critical injuries.

Police said on Monday that a third person has since died in hospital.

The two others were still in hospital in a serious and critical condition.

The road has since reopened.