Former MP quits National to join Opportunity party

Jackie Blue has also been the Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner. Photo: Supplied

Former National MP Jackie Blue is changing her political allegiances, saying the government's handling of pay equity changes was her breaking point.

She's resigned her National Party membership and is joining the Opportunity party as a mentor to its new leader.

Blue was a member of an unofficial committee of former MPs, which last week condemned the law change cancelling dozens of pay equity claims from female dominated workforces.

"This is not a decision I take lightly, but I can no longer remain aligned to the National Party," Blue said in a statement to media on Friday.

"The Equal Pay Amendment Act 2025 was a hatchet job on 180,000 workers and is representative of a political system that lacks the courage and foresight New Zealand urgently needs."

She added: "I will never forget or forgive what this government has done to low-paid workers - mostly women."

She said workers were "belittled and mocked" during MPs' debate on pay pay equity changes.

"Some MPs refused to meet affected workers in their own electorates. Procedure was weaponised against the very people Parliament exists to protect."

Blue will join Opportunity to mentor new leader Qiulae Wong.

She is praising Wong for having the courage to enter "the nasty business of politics".

"Opportunity is standing on a platform for transformational action and fairness - two things I have dedicated my career to progressing. That's why I'm proud to join them and support their 2026 election campaign".

She joins former Labour MP Iain Lees-Galloway, who also advises Wong in his capacity as the party's general manager.

