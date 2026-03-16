Resignation amid bullying, harrassment investigation

Kylie Reiri, pictured in 2017, quit as Deputy Chief Executive of the Social Investment Agency last month. Photo: RNZ / Teresa Cowie

The Deputy Chief Executive of the Social Investment Agency has resigned while under investigation in relation to allegations of bullying and harassment.

Social Investment Agency (SIA) Deputy Chief Executive Kylie Reiri left the job last month. Her departure comes after former SIA chief executive Andrew Coster quit in December following a scathing Independent Police Conduct Authority report.

Within days of Coster's resignation, RNZ was contacted with allegations that Reiri was under investigation in relation to complaints of bullying and harassment.

RNZ contacted Reiri at the time who said she was on leave due to health-related reasons. She did not respond to requests for comment over the weekend.

Approached for comment in December, the SIA said they did not comment on individual employment matters. Asked why that was and for the status of Reiri's employment, the SIA treated the follow up questions as a request under the Official Information Act (OIA).

Then, in January, the SIA released an OIA which said they do not generally comment on individual employment matters "as the disclosure of information relating to individual employees would involve the unwarranted disclosure of personal information".

The following month Reiri resigned.

In an email on February 12, released to RNZ, SIA's acting chief executive and secretary for social investment Alistair Mason said Reiri had resigned.

"We acknowledge the contribution Kylie has made during her time here. We thank her for her service to the organisation and wish her well for the future," he said.

"I know you may have questions, however, out of respect for Kylie's privacy I am not able to discuss this matter."

In an OIA released to RNZ, the SIA confirmed there had been two employment investigations over the last 12 months.

"I am also able to confirm that there has been one investigation in response to four formal reports of bullying and harassment. In the interest of privacy, we cannot provide a breakdown as to what each allegation was concerning."

RNZ understands the investigation, which is ongoing, relates to Reiri.

"As a responsible employer, SIA takes these matters seriously and all complaints are investigated and followed through to the end. We have robust policies and procedures to manage disclosure of any allegations including protected disclosures (speak safe) and bullying and harassment policies, which provide informal and formal options for staff to raise concerns of serious wrongdoing and bullying and harassment."

A SIA spokesperson said in a statement to RNZ they could confirm Reiri had resigned from her role.

About a month before the IPCA's report was released, Coster sent an email to all staff following a meeting that day.

In the email, seen by RNZ, Coster said it was important for him that the SIA was an organisation "where each one of us feels we can bring our best to our work, in an environment that is positive and enabling."

"Acknowledging the wider context from the Public Service census (in which we fared well and in connection with which we have an action plan), some comments in a recent Te Rama survey have given me cause for concern. I want to be able to address any issues, to ensure this is a place where everyone feels respected and valued. To do this, I need to understand your experiences and perspectives.

"To that end, I want to make myself available to meet with anyone who would like to talk. If you have something to share, please reach out to me directly. Anything you share will be treated with respect and care. I value your thoughts and insights, and I will only use what you share in a way that aligns with what you are comfortable with. I understand that speaking up isn't easy but I invite you to feel that I will listen and take action where that is required."

About a month later, he emailed staff about the IPCA report.

"In light of that report, I've agreed with the Public Service Commissioner that I will take leave while we work through a process connected with it. In my absence, Alistair Mason will cover for me.

"I'm sorry to have to step out at this time. Thank you for the amazing work you're all doing."

Then, two days later, Mason emailed staff and said he'd had a "good conversation with Minister [Nicola] Willis last night".

"The primary purpose of the conversation was her wanting to check-in on the wellbeing of the agency and the staff. She wanted to know if there was anything she could do and if we are getting the support we need. Importantly she expressed her ongoing confidence in the Social Investment Agency.

"The Social Investment Board also had an ad hoc meeting last night and have again expressed their support for the agency and offered to lean in and support wherever they can. And of course I am in regular contact with PSC who are offering any support we need."

In December, RNZ asked SIA Minister Nicola Willis' office for comment on the matter. They said questions were best put to the SIA.

"Staffing within agencies is an operational matter for which Ministers don't have responsibility."

On Monday, a spokesperson for Willis said the Minister didn't have any comment to make.

"Employment matters within government agencies are for agency chief executives and, if warranted, the Public Service Commission to manage."

Reiri's profile on the SIA website, which has since been taken down, said she brought a "unique blend of public and private sector experience to the Social Investment Agency".

"Her career has been dedicated to improving outcomes for New Zealanders through data-driven decision making and social investment approaches."